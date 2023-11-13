Financial Contrast: Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) and Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dollar General and Dollarama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar General 5.59% 36.34% 7.33% Dollarama N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dollar General and Dollarama’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar General $37.84 billion 0.68 $2.42 billion $9.76 12.08 Dollarama N/A N/A N/A $2.04 34.91

Analyst Recommendations

Dollar General has higher revenue and earnings than Dollarama. Dollar General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollarama, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dollar General and Dollarama, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar General 1 17 7 0 2.24 Dollarama 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dollar General presently has a consensus target price of $144.04, indicating a potential upside of 22.13%. Dollarama has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.31%. Given Dollar General’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dollar General is more favorable than Dollarama.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Dollar General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Dollarama shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dollar General shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dollar General pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dollarama pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dollar General pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dollarama pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dollar General has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Dollar General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Dollar General beats Dollarama on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. The company's consumable products also comprise snacks, such as candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, cosmetics, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. In addition, it offers seasonal products comprising holiday items, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products that include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, and bed and bath soft goods. Further, the company provides apparel, which comprise casual everyday apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women, and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes, and accessories. The company was formerly known as J.L. Turner & Son, Inc. and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation in 1968. Dollar General Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc. in September 2009. Dollarama Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mount Royal,Canada.

