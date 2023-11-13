Financial Survey: 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) versus Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arista Networks and 3D Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 0 2 17 0 2.89 3D Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

Arista Networks presently has a consensus price target of $214.72, suggesting a potential upside of 3.81%. 3D Systems has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.20%. Given 3D Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Arista Networks.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Arista Networks has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arista Networks and 3D Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $5.60 billion 11.50 $1.35 billion $6.00 34.47 3D Systems $538.03 million 1.04 -$123.31 million ($0.74) -5.66

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than 3D Systems. 3D Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arista Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Arista Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Arista Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of 3D Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 33.97% 31.16% 22.28% 3D Systems -18.89% -8.20% -4.15%

Summary

Arista Networks beats 3D Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, telecommunication service providers, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and biocompatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable goods, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer goods, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

