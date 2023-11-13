First Internet Bancorp (INBK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK):
- 11/1/2023 – First Internet Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.
- 10/30/2023 – First Internet Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/30/2023 – First Internet Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2023 – First Internet Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – First Internet Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of INBK stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $139.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.62.
First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
