First Internet Bancorp (INBK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK):

11/1/2023 – First Internet Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

10/30/2023 – First Internet Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2023 – First Internet Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – First Internet Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – First Internet Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of INBK stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $139.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.62.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

