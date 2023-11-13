First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0046 per share by the mining company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $4.57 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AG. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

