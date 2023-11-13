First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 149.7% from the October 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 219.9% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 280,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 193,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 108,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance

Shares of FSD stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

