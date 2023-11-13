First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 134.0% in October

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 134.0% from the October 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 482,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8,301.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 305,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,554,000 after acquiring an additional 301,907 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 330.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 284,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,897,000 after buying an additional 218,362 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 225,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,923,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 190,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FEX opened at $81.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $87.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

