First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 731,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,635 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.73% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $32,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 405,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,732. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.