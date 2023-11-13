First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.85). On average, analysts expect First Wave BioPharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of FWBI stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

See Also

