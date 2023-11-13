Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.12% of Fiserv worth $92,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading

Fiserv stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.51. 2,093,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.61.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

