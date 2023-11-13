Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $3.84

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.93. Fisker shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 687,143 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSR. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Fisker Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 325.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 189,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fisker by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

