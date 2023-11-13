FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stake Lowered by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.93.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $231.21 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $278.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.82 and its 200-day moving average is $247.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

