Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 641.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,821 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $22,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $110,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.74. 49,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

