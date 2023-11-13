Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,636 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI France ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.77% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 243.9% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWQ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,362. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $910.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.