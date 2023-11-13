Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 132.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2,547.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GTIP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,202 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.