Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $6.26 Million Stake in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW – Free Report) by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,768 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.70% of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBAW stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $28.55. 168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.69. Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $31.32.

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (DBAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from developed and emerging markets, excluding the US. The fund hedges out its exposure to the underlying currencies, relative to the USD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.