Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 967.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,512 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.34% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLC traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.45. 9,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,327. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.06 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.