Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2023

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLCFree Report) by 967.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,512 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.34% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLC traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.45. 9,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,327. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.06 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.