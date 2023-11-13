Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $6.32 Million in United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 851,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.54% of United States Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 811.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

NYSEARCA UNG traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,015,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,424,180. United States Natural Gas Fund, LP has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

