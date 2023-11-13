Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFAFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS HEFA traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,425 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

