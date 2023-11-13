Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,817,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 0.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. CWM LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $99.89. 43,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,844. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.62 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

