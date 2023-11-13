Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $5.88 Million Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 184,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.65% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 132.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 592,694 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 176,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EWI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.23. 35,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $349.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.