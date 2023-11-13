Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FIAC stock remained flat at $10.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. 378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,642. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. Focus Impact Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,217,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,479,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Focus Impact Acquisition by 197,202.1% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

