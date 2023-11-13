Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $59.25

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.25, but opened at $57.21. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $57.15, with a volume of 2,206 shares changing hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $875.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $655.37 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

