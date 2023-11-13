Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $59.25

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.25, but opened at $57.21. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $57.15, with a volume of 2,206 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $875.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $655.37 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 5.48%.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
