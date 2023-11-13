Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $65.83 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

