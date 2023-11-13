Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fortrea Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTRE traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 980,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,847. Fortrea has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.27.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 11,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $278,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTRE shares. Barclays began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Monday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortrea

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.