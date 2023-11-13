Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $29.43. Fortrea shares last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 145,284 shares.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.90 million. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FTRE. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Monday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 11,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $278,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,498.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Fortrea Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

