Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Down 3.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.11 and last traded at C$7.20. 75,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 636,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.43.

The firm has a market cap of C$756.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.49.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

