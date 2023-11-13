General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 154.2% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $84,558.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,745.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,558.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,745.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $186,982 over the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $2,951,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in General American Investors by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in General American Investors by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in General American Investors by 1,054.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Stock Down 5.6 %

General American Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of GAM opened at $39.50 on Monday. General American Investors has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

