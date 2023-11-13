General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 120,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 88.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.15. 334,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.35 and its 200-day moving average is $221.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

