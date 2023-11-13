Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Announces Earnings Results

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Genius Sports updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Genius Sports Trading Down 1.5 %

Genius Sports stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.19. 3,618,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,404. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GENI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $9,281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Genius Sports by 303.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 420,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 316,765 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

