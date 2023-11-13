Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $4.75. Genius Sports shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 961,019 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GENI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

