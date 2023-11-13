Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2023

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENIGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $4.75. Genius Sports shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 961,019 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GENI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genius Sports

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.