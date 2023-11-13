Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.29

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.12. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Blue Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $947.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

