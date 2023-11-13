Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Short Interest Update

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Global Industrial Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of GIC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. 4,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,830. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70.
Global Industrial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.
About Global Industrial
Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.
