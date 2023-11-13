goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$177.00 at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$167.00 to C$177.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$162.88.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$124.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 27.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$113.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$114.39. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$87.00 and a twelve month high of C$135.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

