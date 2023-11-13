Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Shares Gap Down to $23.75

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.75, but opened at $23.00. Golden Heaven Group shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 9,156 shares trading hands.
Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.
Golden Heaven Group Company Profile
Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.
