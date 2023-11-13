Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $13,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,351,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,008,000 after buying an additional 191,869 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,968,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $86.95 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.09 and a 52 week high of $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.