Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.81. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

Gray Television Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $832.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.