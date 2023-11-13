Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:AJX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,306. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter worth about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

