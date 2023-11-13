Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Up to $21.58

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.58, but opened at $22.17. Guardant Health shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 79,002 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GH. Raymond James raised Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Guardant Health Stock Up 2.8 %

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

