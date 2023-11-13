Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s current price.

GH has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Trading Down 4.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

NASDAQ GH opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.96. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.