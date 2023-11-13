H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) Insider Morgan Morris Purchases 4,500 Shares

H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG – Get Free Report) insider Morgan Morris bought 4,500 shares of H C Slingsby stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($14,442.66).

Morgan Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Morgan Morris acquired 3,678 shares of H C Slingsby stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £10,997.22 ($13,575.14).

LON:SLNG traded up GBX 39.50 ($0.49) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 259.50 ($3.20). 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 283.49. H C Slingsby plc has a twelve month low of GBX 178.06 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 million, a P/E ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.55.

H C Slingsby plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the merchanting and distribution of industrial and commercial equipment in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of incidental purchasing supplies for various sectors, including handling and lifting, wheels and castors, ladders and steps, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, workwear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premises, lockers and cloakroom, sign and label, and flooring and matting.

