Hanesbrands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,724 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the average daily volume of 2,893 put options.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. 1,577,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,309,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 40,858 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,099,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hanesbrands by 98.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 473,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 234,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Stories

