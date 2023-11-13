Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Haverty Furniture Companies
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.