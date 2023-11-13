Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

HVT opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $470.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

In related news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

