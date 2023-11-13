Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Purchased by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,522,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,738 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 2.59% of Hayward worth $70,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,458,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,596 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,517,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 964.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,115 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $420,108 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hayward Trading Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAYW traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 457,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,641. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

