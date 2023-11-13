HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 261.45% from the stock’s current price.

Dyadic International Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 832,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

