HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.11. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,364,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after purchasing an additional 406,335 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after buying an additional 22,141 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.