Head to Head Comparison: RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Lookers (OTCMKTS:LKKRF)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) and Lookers (OTCMKTS:LKKRF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and Lookers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -23.30% -11.55% -2.10% Lookers N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lookers 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RumbleON and Lookers, as provided by MarketBeat.

RumbleON presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.21%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Lookers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and Lookers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $1.79 billion 0.05 -$261.51 million ($20.66) -0.28 Lookers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lookers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON.

Summary

RumbleON beats Lookers on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON



RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Lookers



Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; and leasing fleet management. It operates various franchised dealerships and online platforms. The company is also involved in the sale of tires, oils, parts, and accessories. In addition, it offers credit broking services; property management services; and insurance products, as well as sale and maintenance of vehicles, and distribution of spare parts. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

