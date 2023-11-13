Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.91

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 90478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -172.22%.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,155,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,943.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,686 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

