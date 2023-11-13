Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $17.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.98. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $454,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $715,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $782,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 178,610 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

