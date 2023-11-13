Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32, RTT News reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein updated its FY23 guidance to $4.43-4.71 EPS.

Henry Schein Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $64.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $109,932,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $36,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $16,215,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

