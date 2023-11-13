Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.43-4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-3% yr/yr to ~$12.27-12.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $64.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

